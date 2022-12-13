Venus USDC Price Tops $0.0217 on Major Exchanges (vUSDC)

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 13th. One Venus USDC token can now be bought for approximately $0.0217 or 0.00000123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus USDC has a total market capitalization of $103.75 million and $33.17 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Venus USDC has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Venus USDC Profile

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. Venus USDC’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus USDC’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Venus USDC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02174829 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $29,597,991.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus USDC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus USDC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus USDC using one of the exchanges listed above.

