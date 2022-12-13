Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Stock Position Reduced by Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 58.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,126 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up about 0.9% of Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $10,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $49.85 on Tuesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.38 and a 1 year high of $55.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.53.

