Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) is Acute Investment Advisory LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Acute Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 290.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,006 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 9.8% of Acute Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Acute Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $12,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 79.8% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $111.12 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $115.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.96.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.