Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Holdings Decreased by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,777,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,289,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,627 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 28,913.0% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,922,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 23,840,517 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,335,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,841,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,995 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,250,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,553,000 after acquiring an additional 301,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,665,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,263,000 after acquiring an additional 49,650 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $227.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $221.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.45. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $325.91.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

