Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Acquired by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,928 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $27,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 57.3% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

Shares of VSS stock traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.13. 3,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,656. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.38. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.03 and a 1-year high of $135.17.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

