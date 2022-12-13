Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 3.0% of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 9,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at $335,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $2.79 on Tuesday, hitting $160.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,940. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.20. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $172.87.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.