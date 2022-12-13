Vai Price Tops $0.98 (VAI)

Vai (VAI) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 12th. Vai has a market cap of $56.32 million and approximately $77,461.25 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Vai has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. One Vai token can now be bought for $0.98 or 0.00005709 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vai Token Profile

Vai was first traded on November 16th, 2020. Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 tokens. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vai’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vai’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. Vai’s official website is venus.io.

Buying and Selling Vai

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain.The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI.”

