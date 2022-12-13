UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Sees Large Volume Increase

UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 395,891 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 2,022,555 shares.The stock last traded at $7.36 and had previously closed at $7.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on USER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of UserTesting from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of UserTesting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.00 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of UserTesting from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.50 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Loop Capital lowered shares of UserTesting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of UserTesting from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.32.

UserTesting Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

UserTesting Company Profile

In other UserTesting news, CMO Michelle Huff sold 10,346 shares of UserTesting stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $76,767.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 124,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,932.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, COO Matt Zelen sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CMO Michelle Huff sold 10,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $76,767.32. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 124,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,932.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 136,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,676. Company insiders own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

