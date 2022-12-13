USDD Reaches Market Cap of $709.88 Million (USDD)

USDD (USDD) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. One USDD token can now be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00005696 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, USDD has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. USDD has a total market cap of $709.88 million and approximately $102.84 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

USDD Token Profile

USDD’s genesis date was May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 725,332,036 tokens. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDD’s official website is usdd.io.

Buying and Selling USDD

According to CryptoCompare, “USDD is a fully decentralized algorithmic stablecoin. USDD protocol runs on the TRON network. TRON is a decentralized network where the external market decides token prices.TelegramWhitepaper”

