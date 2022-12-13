Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED) Shares Down 2.8%

Urban Logistics REIT plc (LON:SHED – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 137 ($1.68) and last traded at GBX 137.50 ($1.69). Approximately 674,179 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,606,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 141.50 ($1.74).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently commented on SHED shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Urban Logistics REIT to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 180 ($2.21) to GBX 170 ($2.09) in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Urban Logistics REIT in a research report on Friday, November 11th.
Urban Logistics REIT Stock Down 2.8 %
The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.17. The company has a market capitalization of £648.97 million and a PE ratio of 429.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 137.39 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 156.39.
Urban Logistics REIT Cuts Dividend
Urban Logistics REIT Company Profile
Urban Logistics REIT plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") carry on the business of property lettings throughout the United Kingdom. The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales and listed on AIM, part of the London Stock Exchange.
See Also
