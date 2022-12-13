Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED) Shares Down 2.8%

Urban Logistics REIT plc (LON:SHED – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 137 ($1.68) and last traded at GBX 137.50 ($1.69). Approximately 674,179 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,606,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 141.50 ($1.74).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SHED shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Urban Logistics REIT to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 180 ($2.21) to GBX 170 ($2.09) in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Urban Logistics REIT in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.17. The company has a market capitalization of £648.97 million and a PE ratio of 429.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 137.39 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 156.39.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.25 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. Urban Logistics REIT’s payout ratio is 23.75%.

Urban Logistics REIT plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") carry on the business of property lettings throughout the United Kingdom. The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales and listed on AIM, part of the London Stock Exchange.

