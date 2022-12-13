Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Upwork from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Upwork from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Upwork from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Upwork from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Upwork from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Upwork currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.08.

Upwork Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $11.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Upwork has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $36.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.74. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Activity at Upwork

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. Upwork had a negative net margin of 16.16% and a negative return on equity of 38.46%. The business had revenue of $158.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Upwork will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 16,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $197,446.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,003.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 8,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $102,112.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 876,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,567,924.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 16,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $197,446.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,003.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,528 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,767 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upwork

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Square Group S LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 18.6% during the third quarter. Alpha Square Group S LLC now owns 255,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork during the third quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 418.3% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 94,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 76,512 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 5.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 443,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,040,000 after acquiring an additional 22,644 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 11.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,184,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,134,000 after acquiring an additional 126,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

About Upwork

(Get Rating)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

See Also

