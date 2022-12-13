Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 31.52% and a net margin of 8.64%.

Universal Technical Institute Trading Down 17.5 %

Shares of UTI stock traded down $1.25 on Monday, hitting $5.90. 371,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,157. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.09. Universal Technical Institute has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Technical Institute presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 4,212.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 10,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the second quarter worth $89,000. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. The company provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians. It also offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

