Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 52.54% from the company’s current price.

UTI has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Universal Technical Institute has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Shares of NYSE:UTI opened at $5.90 on Tuesday. Universal Technical Institute has a fifty-two week low of $5.27 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $199.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.87.

Universal Technical Institute ( NYSE:UTI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 31.52%. On average, analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 4,212.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 10,195 shares during the period. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. The company provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians. It also offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

