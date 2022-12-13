Unity Software (NYSE:U) Shares Up 9.5%

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 9.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.20 and last traded at $36.98. 115,062 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 14,474,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.78.

Several research firms recently weighed in on U. Wolfe Research began coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.50 target price on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded Unity Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Unity Software from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Unity Software from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.17). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 26.00% and a negative net margin of 63.17%. The company had revenue of $322.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.33 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $27,416.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 437,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,066,443.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $27,416.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 437,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,066,443.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 3,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $121,665.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 434,570 shares in the company, valued at $15,514,149. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,330 shares of company stock valued at $2,434,524. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 5.5% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 1.6% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 12.2% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

