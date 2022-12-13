UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Sunflower Bank N.A.

Sunflower Bank N.A. cut its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,988 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regal Partners Ltd purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,062,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 768,848 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $396,184,000 after buying an additional 32,750 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 22.9% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,695 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.4% during the second quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 474.9% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH opened at $550.64 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $445.73 and a 1 year high of $558.10. The company has a market cap of $514.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $530.16 and a 200-day moving average of $520.50.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total transaction of $244,035.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $596.16.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.