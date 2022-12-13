United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Hits New 52-Week High at $371.55

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $371.55 and last traded at $369.11, with a volume of 1630 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $360.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

URI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on United Rentals from $318.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $307.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on United Rentals from $354.00 to $328.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on United Rentals from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on United Rentals from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $363.82.

United Rentals Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $298.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.86.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $9.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.27. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 32.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, Director Jose B. Alvarez purchased 177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $344.65 per share, for a total transaction of $61,003.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,969. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in United Rentals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,905,379,000 after acquiring an additional 186,931 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in United Rentals by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,631,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,521,122,000 after acquiring an additional 41,952 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in United Rentals by 55.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,693,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $956,818,000 after acquiring an additional 964,105 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in United Rentals by 0.7% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,226,642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $435,716,000 after acquiring an additional 8,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in United Rentals by 27.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,168,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $317,729,000 after acquiring an additional 248,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

