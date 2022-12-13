Uniswap (UNI) Price Hits $6.09

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. Uniswap has a total market cap of $4.65 billion and approximately $85.78 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for approximately $6.09 or 0.00034251 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.46 or 0.00435324 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00020885 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005646 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001178 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00018613 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000264 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000422 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.88655049 USD and is up 1.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 577 active market(s) with $48,633,516.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

