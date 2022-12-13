uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) CEO Matthew C. Kapusta Sells 6,648 Shares

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 6,648 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $149,181.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,268,713.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

uniQure Price Performance

uniQure stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.46. The stock had a trading volume of 786,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,414. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.34 and its 200 day moving average is $20.16. uniQure has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $28.90.

Get uniQure alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of uniQure in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of uniQure from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of uniQure from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, uniQure presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

uniQure Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in uniQure by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 333,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,254,000 after purchasing an additional 54,376 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in uniQure in the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in uniQure by 1,912.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 80,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 76,500 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in uniQure in the 3rd quarter worth $1,935,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in uniQure by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,063,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,467,000 after purchasing an additional 698,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.