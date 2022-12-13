uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) CEO Matthew C. Kapusta Sells 6,648 Shares

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 6,648 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $149,181.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,268,713.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
uniQure stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.46. The stock had a trading volume of 786,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,414. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.34 and its 200 day moving average is $20.16. uniQure has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $28.90.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of uniQure in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of uniQure from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of uniQure from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, uniQure presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.71.
uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
