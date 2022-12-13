Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Sunflower Bank N.A.

Sunflower Bank N.A. reduced its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,171 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. State Street Corp lifted its position in Union Pacific by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,886,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,087 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Union Pacific by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,222,433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,066,081,000 after purchasing an additional 166,025 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,375,359 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,573,016,000 after purchasing an additional 223,054 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Union Pacific by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,585,167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,191,205,000 after purchasing an additional 107,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Union Pacific by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,004,224 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $854,021,000 after purchasing an additional 307,153 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $215.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.70 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UNP. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.28.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

