Unilever (LON:ULVR) PT Set at GBX 4,800 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a GBX 4,800 ($58.89) price target on Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ULVR. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,400 ($53.98) price objective on Unilever in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,500 ($55.21) price target on Unilever in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($55.21) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,900 ($47.85) price target on Unilever in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,600 ($56.43) price target on Unilever in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,097.69 ($50.27).

Shares of ULVR stock opened at GBX 4,122 ($50.57) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,017.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,920.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £104.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,113.85. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,267.50 ($40.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,229.50 ($51.89).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a GBX 37.22 ($0.46) dividend. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous dividend of $36.33. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Unilever’s payout ratio is 87.77%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

