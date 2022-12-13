Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 269,185 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 1,192,096 shares.The stock last traded at $2.32 and had previously closed at $2.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UGP shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Ultrapar Participações from $3.10 to $3.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.20.

Ultrapar Participações Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day moving average of $2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar Participações ( NYSE:UGP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 85.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,199,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,518 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 264.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,307,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 948,695 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 152.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 12,979 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the 3rd quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 74.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 369,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 157,142 shares during the last quarter. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, and storage businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

