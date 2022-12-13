UiPath (PATH) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

UiPath (NYSE: PATH) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/2/2022 – UiPath had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $16.00 to $18.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/2/2022 – UiPath had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $16.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/2/2022 – UiPath had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $25.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/2/2022 – UiPath had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI to $17.00.

12/2/2022 – UiPath had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $14.00 to $15.00.

11/28/2022 – UiPath had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $15.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/16/2022 – UiPath had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $30.00 to $27.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/3/2022 – UiPath was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

10/18/2022 – UiPath was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $17.00.

UiPath Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of PATH stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.30. 8,823,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,753,929. UiPath Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $45.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 0.50.

Get UiPath Inc alerts:

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The healthcare company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $262.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.07 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 17.19% and a negative net margin of 34.99%. As a group, equities analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other UiPath news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $25,242.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 393,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,731,276.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other UiPath news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $25,242.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 393,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,731,276.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,515,341 shares in the company, valued at $20,457,103.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,700 shares of company stock valued at $569,169. 31.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PATH. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UiPath during the second quarter valued at about $436,988,000. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new position in UiPath in the third quarter worth about $177,406,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in UiPath by 22.6% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 46,084,074 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $581,120,000 after acquiring an additional 8,488,829 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its position in UiPath by 175.4% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 8,275,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $71,579,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in UiPath by 251.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,996,369 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $90,884,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.