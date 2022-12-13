UFO Gaming (UFO) Trading 0.8% Lower This Week

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. UFO Gaming has a total market cap of $34.66 million and approximately $532,103.61 worth of UFO Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, UFO Gaming has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. One UFO Gaming token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UFO Gaming Profile

UFO Gaming’s launch date was June 30th, 2021. UFO Gaming’s total supply is 25,757,575,757,576 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,757,575,757,575 tokens. UFO Gaming’s official Twitter account is @theufotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. UFO Gaming’s official message board is theufotoken.medium.com. The official website for UFO Gaming is www.ufogaming.io.

Buying and Selling UFO Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “UFO Gaming ($UFO) is a fully decentralized gaming platform bridging traditional games onto the blockchain and giving players the ability to earn while playing. Blockchain. P2E. Metaverse. Virtual land. NFT. Gaming.$UFO will be the primary utility token of the Dark Metaverse. In The Dark Metaverse, each game that we release will represent its own planet.The first game or planet that we release in the Dark Metaverse is Super Galactic.”

