UBS Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:UBS)

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 10,059 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 953% compared to the typical volume of 955 put options.

Institutional Trading of UBS Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in UBS Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in UBS Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in UBS Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in UBS Group during the third quarter worth about $784,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in UBS Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 67,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UBS. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 18.50 to CHF 20 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 20 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 20.70 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.82.

UBS Group Stock Up 0.1 %

UBS opened at $18.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. UBS Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 12.55%. On average, research analysts expect that UBS Group will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

