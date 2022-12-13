UBS Group Boosts Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$8.50

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at UBS Group from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$8.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lundin Mining to C$7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$13.05.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Lundin Mining Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:LUN traded up C$0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$8.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,298,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,930,642. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of C$6.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.60 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.81. Lundin Mining has a one year low of C$6.24 and a one year high of C$14.00.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.