Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock Price Up 15.3%

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 15.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.91 and last traded at $29.48. Approximately 30,658 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,596,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.57.

TWST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Twist Bioscience from $56.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.24.

In related news, SVP Paula Green sold 8,514 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $318,679.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,468.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 9,211 shares of company stock valued at $341,371 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWST. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 6.5% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,676,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,294,000 after purchasing an additional 409,187 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 6.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,795,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,819,000 after purchasing an additional 273,148 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 10.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,791,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,584,000 after purchasing an additional 467,466 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,692,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,696,000 after purchasing an additional 358,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 53.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,816,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,779 shares in the last quarter.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

