Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Separately, Oppenheimer cut Twin Disc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Twin Disc Price Performance

Shares of TWIN stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.15. 13,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,413. Twin Disc has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $18.20. The company has a market capitalization of $139.94 million, a PE ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Twin Disc ( NASDAQ:TWIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.34). Twin Disc had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $55.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.70 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Twin Disc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWIN. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in Twin Disc by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 152,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 8,813 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twin Disc during the first quarter worth about $1,052,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 0.3% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 698,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Twin Disc by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Twin Disc by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 10,332 shares during the last quarter. 56.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment in the United States, the Netherlands, China, Australia, Italy, and internationally. It operates through Manufacturing and Distribution segments. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

