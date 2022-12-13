Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 7.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.93 and last traded at $1.89. Approximately 11,030 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 979,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.76.
Tuya Stock Up 6.3 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 12.56, a current ratio of 13.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.46 million. Tuya had a negative net margin of 72.43% and a negative return on equity of 16.66%. Equities analysts forecast that Tuya Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Tuya Inc develops Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. The company provides IoT Platform-as-a-Service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize smart devices and services; industry Software-as-a-Service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.
