Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 7.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.93 and last traded at $1.89. Approximately 11,030 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 979,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.76.

Tuya Stock Up 6.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 12.56, a current ratio of 13.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Tuya alerts:

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.46 million. Tuya had a negative net margin of 72.43% and a negative return on equity of 16.66%. Equities analysts forecast that Tuya Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Tuya

About Tuya

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Tuya by 129.4% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 17,148 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Tuya during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tuya during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tuya by 345.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 54,509 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tuya during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Tuya Inc develops Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. The company provides IoT Platform-as-a-Service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize smart devices and services; industry Software-as-a-Service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tuya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.