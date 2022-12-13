Truist Financial Trims Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Target Price to $57.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

ZION has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Stephens lowered their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.97.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $48.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.62 and its 200-day moving average is $53.09. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $45.97 and a 12 month high of $75.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.01 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 26.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 30.94%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 28th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 14,774 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $736,040.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,884.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 14,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $736,040.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,884.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $123,774.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,702.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,032 shares of company stock worth $905,391. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,716,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,302,000 after acquiring an additional 198,431 shares in the last quarter. American Trust bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,618,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

