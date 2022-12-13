Truist Financial Trims SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) Target Price to $96.00

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SouthState from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SouthState in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of SouthState from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SouthState presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $94.25.

SouthState Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SSB opened at $79.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.10 and its 200-day moving average is $81.99. SouthState has a 52-week low of $72.25 and a 52-week high of $93.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.78.

SouthState Announces Dividend

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.89. SouthState had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $435.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SouthState will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SouthState

In other SouthState news, Director Robert R. Horger sold 3,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $294,487.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,413 shares in the company, valued at $2,209,376.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Robert R. Horger sold 3,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $294,487.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,413 shares in the company, valued at $2,209,376.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 72,393 shares in the company, valued at $6,515,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,549 shares of company stock worth $3,635,883 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SouthState

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSB. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SouthState by 22,183.6% in the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,289,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274,517 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SouthState by 16.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,914,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $645,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,653 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in SouthState by 30.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,051,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,544,000 after purchasing an additional 955,920 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in SouthState by 19.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,710,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,171,000 after purchasing an additional 444,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in SouthState in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,665,000. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

About SouthState

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

