Truist Financial Lowers BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Price Target to $111.00

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $113.00 to $111.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BOKF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $106.83.

BOK Financial Price Performance

Shares of BOKF stock opened at $103.68 on Friday. BOK Financial has a 52-week low of $70.21 and a 52-week high of $120.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.66.

BOK Financial Increases Dividend

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $506.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.30 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that BOK Financial will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 31.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BOK Financial

In related news, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.51, for a total transaction of $2,110,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,397,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marc Maun sold 2,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $212,205.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,952,038.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.51, for a total transaction of $2,110,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,679 shares in the company, valued at $4,397,551.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,275 shares of company stock valued at $3,645,924 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BOK Financial during the third quarter worth about $29,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 91.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in BOK Financial by 32.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in BOK Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 38.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

