Tritax EuroBox plc (EBOX) to Issue Dividend of €0.01 on January 13th

Tritax EuroBox plc (LON:EBOX – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Tritax EuroBox Price Performance

Shares of EBOX opened at GBX 62 ($0.76) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £262.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.78, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 62.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 78.42. Tritax EuroBox has a 52 week low of GBX 57.70 ($0.71) and a 52 week high of GBX 118.60 ($1.46).

Get Tritax EuroBox alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on EBOX. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.23) price objective on shares of Tritax EuroBox in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Shore Capital raised Tritax EuroBox to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Tritax EuroBox from GBX 130 ($1.59) to GBX 100 ($1.23) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tritax EuroBox has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 148.75 ($1.82).

About Tritax EuroBox

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

Featured Stories

