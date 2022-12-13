Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) PT Lowered to GBX 150 at Barclays

Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from GBX 155 ($1.90) to GBX 150 ($1.84) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 205 ($2.52) to GBX 175 ($2.15) in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Tritax Big Box REIT Price Performance

Tritax Big Box REIT stock opened at $1.99 on Friday. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $4.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.06.

About Tritax Big Box REIT

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

