Trine II Acquisition (NYSE:TRAQ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.24

Trine II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRAQ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.24 and last traded at $10.24, with a volume of 91 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.24.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRAQ. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Trine II Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $179,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Trine II Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $498,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trine II Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $2,488,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Trine II Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $2,997,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Trine II Acquisition by 108.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 416,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after buying an additional 216,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.55% of the company’s stock.

Trine II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

