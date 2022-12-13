Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Gap Down to $58.78

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $58.78, but opened at $55.00. Trimble shares last traded at $56.16, with a volume of 11,024 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Trimble from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Trimble in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Trimble from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.17.

Trimble Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trimble

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $884.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.81 million. Trimble had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 14.45%. Research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Trimble by 118.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Trimble during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Trimble during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trimble by 74.7% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the second quarter worth about $64,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Stories

