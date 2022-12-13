Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TPH. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE TPH opened at $18.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.59. Tri Pointe Homes has a 1 year low of $14.59 and a 1 year high of $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Insider Activity at Tri Pointe Homes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tri Pointe Homes

In related news, COO Thomas J. Mitchell sold 94,067 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total transaction of $1,780,688.31. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 371,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,029,485.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 92,538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 41,346 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,911 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 5,283 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 27,978 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 154,509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after buying an additional 37,343 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 59,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

