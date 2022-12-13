Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in November

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Trend Micro from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

Trend Micro Stock Performance

Shares of TMICY opened at $47.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.44. Trend Micro has a one year low of $47.02 and a one year high of $68.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.31 and its 200-day moving average is $54.02.

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and the Internet primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such conformity, workload, container, file storage, application, network, and open-source security products. It also provides intrusion prevention, threat protection, industrial and mobile network security products, as well as offers email, mobile, web, and industrial endpoint security products.

Featured Stories

