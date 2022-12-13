Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TVTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Travere Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTX traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.95. 25,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,894. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.08. Travere Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $18.39 and a twelve month high of $31.65.

Travere Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TVTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $53.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.32 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 123.82% and a negative return on equity of 137.68%. On average, research analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics will post -4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, insider Peter Heerma sold 3,042 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $78,118.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,000.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TVTX. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 2,540.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

