TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Short Interest Update

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the November 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TravelSky Technology Trading Down 0.4 %

TravelSky Technology stock opened at $20.16 on Tuesday. TravelSky Technology has a 52 week low of $13.04 and a 52 week high of $21.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.11.

About TravelSky Technology

TravelSky Technology Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions for aviation and travel industry in the People's Republic of China. It primarily offers aviation information technology (AIT), distribution information technology, accounting, settlement, and clearing services.

