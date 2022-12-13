Transition Metals (CVE:XTM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.07

Shares of Transition Metals Corp. (CVE:XTM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 68000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
Transition Metals Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.00 million and a P/E ratio of -1.79.
About Transition Metals
Transition Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, copper, nickel, platinum, and palladium. The company's project portfolio includes Thunder Bay Ni-Cu-PGM's, Saskatchewan Copper, Abitibi gold, and Sudbury Area projects.
