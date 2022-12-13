TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of TransAct Technologies from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

TransAct Technologies stock opened at $6.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.72 million, a PE ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.86. TransAct Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $11.42.

In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 32,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $117,624.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,034,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,775,435.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have purchased 98,238 shares of company stock worth $400,475 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in TransAct Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in TransAct Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in TransAct Technologies by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its position in TransAct Technologies by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 41,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in TransAct Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

