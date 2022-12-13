Trans Global Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) Short Interest Up 106.8% in November

Trans Global Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 682,700 shares, a growth of 106.8% from the November 15th total of 330,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,027,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of TGGI opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. Trans Global Group has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02.

Trans Global Group Inc, through its subsidiary Shenzhen Zui Xian Gui Brewery Technology Limited, engages in the distribution and retailing of wine in China. It also sells its products through an online self-operated retail and e-commerce platform. The company was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

