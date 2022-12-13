Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL)

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 8,109 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 621% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,125 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 4.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 770,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 30,033 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 509,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 25,292 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 16.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 371,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after buying an additional 53,152 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 22.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 368,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 67,163 shares during the period. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. increased its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 6.9% during the third quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 363,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 23,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes alerts:

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Trading Up 5.0 %

GOL stock opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.74. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $7.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes ( NYSE:GOL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $765.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.14 million. Analysts forecast that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $4.95 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

(Get Rating)

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.