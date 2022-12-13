Traders Buy High Volume of AGNC Investment Call Options (NASDAQ:AGNC)

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 158,070 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 488% compared to the typical volume of 26,900 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on AGNC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Maxim Group lowered their price target on AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on AGNC Investment to $8.50 in a report on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AGNC Investment to $9.50 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGNC Investment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGNC. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $193,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 7.3% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 34,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 8.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 18,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 75.1% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 61,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 26,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.36% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.18. 724,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,973,872. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AGNC Investment has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $15.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.64.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.05 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 23.64% and a negative net margin of 128.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dec 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -40.34%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

