Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 93.4% from the November 15th total of 35,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Tower One Wireless Stock Up 16.0 %
Shares of TOWTF stock opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. Tower One Wireless has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.06.
Tower One Wireless Company Profile
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tower One Wireless (TOWTF)
