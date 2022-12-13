Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Topdanmark A/S from 380.00 to 378.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Topdanmark A/S from 415.00 to 435.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Topdanmark A/S Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TPDKY opened at $4.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.92. Topdanmark A/S has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $6.06.

About Topdanmark A/S

Topdanmark A/S, together with its subsidiaries, offers life and non-life insurance products and services in Denmark. The company operates through three segments: Private, SME, and Life. It offers illness and accident, health, workers' compensation, motor, fire and property, liability, tourist assistance, and other insurance products, as well as life insurance and pension fund schemes to individual households, agricultural and SME businesses, and private customers under the Topdanmark and Coop Forsikringer brands.

