TomoChain (TOMO) Price Tops $0.31 on Major Exchanges

TomoChain (TOMO) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 13th. Over the last week, TomoChain has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. TomoChain has a total market capitalization of $28.59 million and approximately $4.49 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TomoChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00001723 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About TomoChain

TomoChain’s genesis date was July 15th, 2017. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,636,400 coins. TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @tomochainann and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TomoChain is https://reddit.com/r/tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TomoChain is medium.com/tomochain. TomoChain’s official website is tomochain.com.

TomoChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TomoChain is a blockchain-based project that aims to provide a solution to the scalability problem with the Ethereum blockchain. The TomoChain team plans to support horizontal scaling by adding more second layer blockchain integrated with Ethereum for backup and atomic cross-chain transfer. The platform will be supported by the TomoCoin and will feature instant transaction confirmation and near zero transaction fee.TomoCoin (TOMO) is the protocol token to govern and regulate the Tomochain infrastructure.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TomoChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TomoChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TomoChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

