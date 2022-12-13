Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,400 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the November 15th total of 46,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 193,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Tokyo Electron from 15,000.00 to 40,000.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th.
OTCMKTS:TOELY opened at $83.10 on Tuesday. Tokyo Electron has a fifty-two week low of $58.33 and a fifty-two week high of $149.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.19. The company has a market capitalization of $51.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.40.
Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company offers coaters/developers, etch systems, surface preparation systems, deposition systems, test systems, wafer bonders/debonders, SiC epitaxial CVD systems, gas cluster ion beam system, and cleaning systems for use in the semiconductor manufacturing process.
