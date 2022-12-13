Timothy Evan Taylor Sells 395,000 Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Stock

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) Director Timothy Evan Taylor sold 395,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total value of $620,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,438,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,098,678.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Timothy Evan Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 9th, Timothy Evan Taylor sold 1,305,695 shares of Globalstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total value of $2,415,535.75.

On Monday, November 7th, Timothy Evan Taylor sold 1,600,000 shares of Globalstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total value of $3,184,000.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GSAT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.52. 4,335,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,456,945. Globalstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.41.

Globalstar ( NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $37.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.78 million. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 93.44% and a negative net margin of 194.49%. Analysts forecast that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSAT. EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Globalstar in the third quarter valued at about $5,168,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Globalstar by 44.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,936,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,781 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Globalstar in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,737,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Globalstar in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,978,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Globalstar in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,020,000. 18.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GSAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Globalstar from $3.25 to $3.75 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Globalstar in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

