Thunder Brawl (THB) Price Down 1.5% Over Last Week

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 13th. One Thunder Brawl token can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00001793 BTC on popular exchanges. Thunder Brawl has a market capitalization of $57.76 million and approximately $726,046.20 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Thunder Brawl has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Thunder Brawl

Thunder Brawl’s launch date was January 9th, 2022. The official website for Thunder Brawl is thunderbrawl.game. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Thunder Brawl Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.30782549 USD and is down -6.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $434,418.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Brawl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thunder Brawl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

